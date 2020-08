Or Copy this URL to Share



Anne T. Leadley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 19, 2020. Anne was the beloved wife of Ronald E. Leadley and the devoted mother of Anita Doyle, Kieron Wise and Darren Wise. All services were held privately. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com

