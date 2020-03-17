|
Annette C. Durrant (nee: Fountain), 97, passed away peacefully March 14, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Rehabilitation and Nusing Home with her family at her side. A Schenectady resident her entire life, Annette was born on September 5, 1922 to the late Wilfred and Rose Fountain. She graduated from Mont Pleasant H.S. in 1942. She worked as a draftswoman shortly following WWII later becoming employed for G.E. Annette worked for NYS Dept. of Transportation (Thruway Authority), retiring in 1984. Annette was married to Kenneth S. Durrant until his passing in 2007. She was a longtime communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church, a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Rotterdam Senior Citizens. Annette was very active with the Salvation Army and volunteered her time at the Soup Kitchen. Annette was predeceased also by her brother, Celos Fountain, sisters, Carmel Prystup and Lorraine Deere. She leaves behind her two sons, Kenneth R. Durrant (Betty) of Brunswick, NY and Douglas P. Durrant (Pam) of Glenville, NY; her sisters, Cecile Nelson (James) and Rita Schaible (Edward) and three cherished grandchildren: Shawna, Erin, and Colleen. Her funeral will be held private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville under the direction of the Glenville Funeral Home of Scotia-Glenville, NY. Memorials are requested in her memory to either Alzheimer's Research or to the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020