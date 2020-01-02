|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette (Cam) Soroka who died peacefully on the evening of Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3rd at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at St. Anthony's Church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass. Those wishing to remember Cam in a special way may make memorial contributions to St. Anthony's Church Restoration Fund, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY 12305, Schenectady City Mission PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301 or Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020