New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
AnnMarie E. Ruggiero


1941 - 2019
AnnMarie E. Ruggiero Obituary
AnnMarie E. Ruggiero, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on November 26, 1941 in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Marjorie Tougas Hooker. AnnMarie started her career being a self-taught florist who owned Ruggiero Townhouse Florist. She had a passion for collecting antiques, which paved a way to owning her own antique stores for over 20 years; first being Country Hill Samplers and eventually Gordon Hill Galleries. She took pride in her employment aiding others at Daughters of Sarah nursing home., and later in retirement being a member of two boards for her condo association. Her greatest job of all was being a loving wife and mother to her five children and grandchildren.  AnnMarie is survived by her beloved husband, William N. Ruggiero; children, William Lee Ruggiero (Robin), Jill Gapczynski (Donald), Michael Ruggiero (Brenda), Keith Ruggiero (Michelle) and Robert Ruggiero; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 starting at 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 12 noon at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
