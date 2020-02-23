Home

Anthony J. Borgese passed away with his family by his side on February 18, 2020, he was 96. Anthony was born in White Plains, NY. and graduated from White Plains High School. He served in the Army Air Force during WWII. After graduating from Columbia University School of Engineering in 1948, he joined General Electric as an electrical engineer, in Schenectady, Pittsfield, and San Jose. He worked on instrumentation and control for homing torpedoes, the Polaris missile, and both commercial and naval nuclear power plants. He retired from the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in 1987. Mr. Borgese enjoyed amateur photography, music, and cabinet making. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Borgese, whom he married in 1953, his daughter, Mrs. Amy (Peter) Walraven, and his son, Philip Borgese, grandchildren, Andrew Walraven and Kathryn Walraven Martin. Please consider donating to the City Mission or the Regional Food Bank. There are no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
