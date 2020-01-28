|
|
Fr. Anthony Curran, 73, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Teresian House. Fr. Curran was born in Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland to the late John and Ellen Pollard Curran, immigrating to the United States in 1958. He was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey High School and returned to Ireland to study for the priesthood at Mt. Melleray Monastery School in Cappoquin and at St. Patrick's Seminary in Carlow. He was ordained, July 29, 1972 at St. Peter and Paul Church in Clonmel. Fr. Curran returned to the United States and joined the Dioceses of Trenton, NJ for 5 years. He joined the Dioceses of Albany in 1977 and was incardinated in 1980. His assignments included St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady, Our Lady of Victory in Troy, St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam, St. Bridget's in Watervliet, St. Mary's in Glens Falls, St. Peter and Paul in Frankfort, St. Joseph's in Dolgeville, Holy Cross, St. Mary's and St. John the Evangelist in Schenectady. He served as the chaplain for the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Schenectady for several years. Fr. Curran was predeceased by his siblings, Timothy (Mary) Curran, Mary (Thomas) Leach, Sean (Lorraine) Curran and Noel Curran. He is survived by one brother, David (Barbara) Curran of Albany and one sister, Eileen (Phil) Hanafin of Castleton, several nieces, nephews, cousins and one sister-in-law, Angela Curran of Clonmel, Ireland. Anthony was a gentle soul who loved everyone and he will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, Union St., Schenectady, Thursday, January 30 at 11 a.m. with the Very Reverend Father Robert Longobucco, Vicar General, as principal celebrant. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady Ancient Order of Hibernians, 1748 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020