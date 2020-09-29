Anthony DeRosa, 80, of Delmar and formerly of Guilderland and Catskill, passed away peacefully Friday September 25 at Albany Medical Center. Born on January 8, 1940 in New York City to immigrant parents, he was the son of the late Ciro and Florence DeRosa. Tony spent his early childhood in Brooklyn before moving to New Jersey where he was raised and educated, graduating from Woodbridge High School, Class of 1958. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves. Several years later, he joined the Army National Guard, doing summer camp and weekend drills at Camp Smith in Peekskill where he was an instructor at the training academy, teaching NCO courses. He retired from the National Guard in January 2000 at the mandatory retirement age of 60. For twenty-eight years Tony was employed by the Coxsackie Correctional Facility as the Food Service Administrator until he retired. Prior to his NY State service, he was co-manager and chef at the former "Haalve Moon" restaurant in Catskill. In 1979, Tony met his future wife Carol. After marriage, they settled in the Town of Guilderland, where they raised two daughters and a son. In addition to being a member of the Westmere Fire Department, Tony loved to play golf, and for many years, he belonged to the GE Lab golf league out of Schenectady Municipal, as well as enjoying playing in Myrtle Beach at several courses while he and Carol stayed at their retirement condo there. He had a great sense of humor and was truly a "people person". He will be forever loved by his family, and missed by his many friends and co-workers. Tony is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughters Michelle (Peter) Ruf of Delmar, Renee Sanderson of Guilderland, son Jerry DeRosa of Myrtle Beach S.C., grandchildren David and Danielle Ruf, and Richie and Riley Sanderson. Calling hours will be held Wednesday September 30 from 3:30pm-6:30pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie NY 12205 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in Tony's name. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks must be worn in the building.