Anthony F. Coppola, Jr. of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Danbury, CT and Schenectady, NY, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24th, 2019 after 95 birthdays and a brief illness. After returning from the European theatre of WWII, Tony received his undergraduate degree from Union College, (N.Y.), masters from Syracuse University, and spent two years as a Fulbright scholar studying French theatre at the Sorbonne in Paris. Tony began his teaching career at Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady where he met his future wife Phyllis Conway. The Family moved to Connecticut in 1963 where he would finish his teaching career as District Coordinator and Department Chair of World Languages at Wilton High School. His love for the theatre would stay with him for his entire life. He directed and produced shows at both high schools, and most recently performed at the Sherman Playhouse as well as other area community theatres. Tony was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Severina Coppola, His brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Samuel and Clara Coppola, his lifelong best fiends, Bob and Mary Jane Damberg, Dominic and June Defilippo, and Phyllis Coppola Cullen. He is survived by his four sons, Christopher, Robert, (Patty), Michael, (Karen), and Anthony, and grandchildren Shelby, Emma, and Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: The Sherman Players 5 Rt. 39 North, P.O. Box 471 Sherman, CT 06784. Please enter "In Memory of Tony Coppola" on memo line.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019