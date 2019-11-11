|
|
Anthony F. Rossi, 92, passed away on November 9, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1927 son of the late Egidio and Santina (Palombi) Rossi in Albany. Tony was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. He volunteered as a writer for the RSVP Newsletter and the Guilderland Senior Newspaper. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his by his beloved wife of 68 years Florence "Sue" Rossi; his children, Christine Rossi (Edward Schneider), David Rossi (Shell), Carole Rossi; grandchildren, Erika Honan, Jessica Balboni (Mark), Leona Rossi, Beth Illsley (Darren); great-grandchildren, Keenan Isaacs, Xavier Honan, Dorian Illsley, Dylan Illsley; brothers-in-law, Robert Vadney (Helen), Richard Vadney, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Vadney, Wilma Vadney and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to services. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019