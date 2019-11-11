Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Anthony F. Rossi


1927 - 2019
Anthony F. Rossi, 92, passed away on November 9, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1927 son of the late Egidio and Santina (Palombi) Rossi in Albany. Tony was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. He volunteered as a writer for the RSVP Newsletter and the Guilderland Senior Newspaper. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his by his beloved wife of 68 years Florence "Sue" Rossi; his children, Christine Rossi (Edward Schneider), David Rossi (Shell), Carole Rossi; grandchildren, Erika Honan, Jessica Balboni (Mark), Leona Rossi, Beth Illsley (Darren); great-grandchildren, Keenan Isaacs, Xavier Honan, Dorian Illsley, Dylan Illsley; brothers-in-law, Robert Vadney (Helen), Richard Vadney, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Vadney, Wilma Vadney and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to services. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
