New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Anthony Frank Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Frank, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 10, 2019 after a long illness. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York 12205. A celebration of Tony's life will immediately follow with a special tribute to Tony for all that would like to spend time together with an opportunity to speak and share memories, anecdotes, and stories, in Tony's honor.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 15, 2019
