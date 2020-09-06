Anthony J. DiCocco, 68, passed away on September 2nd, 2020, surrounded by love. Anthony, lovingly called "Tony", was predeceased by his father, Nicholas Louis DiCocco, and his mother, Antonette Nebolini DiCocco. He was a lifelong resident of Schenectady and a Mohonasen graduate, class of 1969. Tony spent 30 years as a City of Schenectady Firefighter. He was beloved by many. He is survived by his brother, Gary DiCocco, and his two daughters, Antonette and Natalie DiCocco. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 8th, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. COVID19 regulations will be in place, please wear a mask. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.