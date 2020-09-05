1/
Anthony J. Petersen
1965 - 2020
Anthony J. Petersen, 54, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. Anthony was born in Schenectady on November 21, 1965, the son of Shirley Whitmer Petersen and the late Ronald Petersen, Sr. He was a 1983 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and worked for Sunnyview Hospital. Anthony treasured his family; he was kind, caring, very sentimental and a genuine good man. He was predeceased by his father Ronald Petersen, Sr. and his brother Ronald Petersen, Jr. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife, Star Petersen, whom he married on August 27, 2017; loving mother, Shirley; son Jacob Anthony Petersen; step-sons, Sean and Steven Renzi; sister, Megan Petersen and nephews, Dylan and Craig Foshee. A Celebration of Anthony's life will be held at a later date.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
