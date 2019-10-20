|
|
Anthony Joseph DePaula Jr., 75, passed away on October 16, 2019. He was born and raised in Schenectady, NY to Lillian Daversa DePaula and Anthony Joseph DePaula Sr. whom he was predeceased by. Tony, as he was affectionately known, grew up in Schenectady attending local schools. He attended the University of Houston, where he played football, but moved back to New York, where he called home. In April 1980 he opened his first dealership, DePaula Chevrolet, in Schenectady, NY. In 1985, the dealership was moved to Central Ave in Albany. Since that time the family business has expanded to include a Used Car Center, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Ford and Mazda franchises and so formed the DePaula Family Auto Group. He was the recipient of numerous awards over the years, but his proudest was being named 9 time Dealer of the Year by General Motors. He served on many boards, including, the Saratoga Auto Museum, the NYS Auto Dealers Association, the General Motors Dealer Council, and the GM Financial inaugural board. Tony had another passion besides automobiles, he had a love of horses. He invested in Saratoga Polo and became an avid polo enthusiast. He and his wife, Susan, have been long time box owners at the Saratoga Race Course where he was a fixture for each season. His love of thoroughbreds led he and Susan to own stables for both breeding and racing. Tony was a kind and generous man, always willing to donate to various charitable functions and organizations from local Little League teams to nationwide organizations like the American Cancer Society. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Cassella DePaula, his daughter Kara DePaula Lynch (Paul). His beloved grandsons Evan, Carter, Mason, and Trevor. He will be missed by his true companion, his dog, Bella. Services will be private. Donations can be made in his memory to the at heart.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019