Anthony Joseph Mack, 55, died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, Schenectady, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The family will receive those who wish to call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's Gazette. Arrangements are by the Gleason Funeral Home.



