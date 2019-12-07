|
Anthony L. "Dudie" Cocozzo, 84, of Harris Ave, died Thursday evening at his home, following an extended illness, in the loving company of his family. A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, born Dec. 2nd, 1935, son of the late Joseph and Theresa Cocozzo, he was a 1953 graduate of Mechanicville High School, also earned his undergraduate and masters degree from Union College, and additional administrative courses at SUNY Albany. He also served in the US Army from 1959-61. Anthony had a lifetime association with Mechanicville City School District, having served as Superintendent, Business Manager, Teacher and Coach for years. A former member of the Lions and Elks Clubs, Dudie enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was known as a great vegetable and produce picker for his family and friends. He proudly was a 2018 inductee into the Mechanicville High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carol Delfs Cocozzo; daughter, Dr. Christina (William Moore) Cocozzo, DDS; and son, Joseph (Amanda) Cocozzo both of Stillwater. Cherished grandchildren, Anthony and James Cocozzo, Joseph and Cameron Moore. Also his loyal brother, Joseph (Connie) Cocozzo of Clifton Park; nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Cocozzo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church (St. Paul's) 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours at All Saints (ST PETER'S CHURCH) 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, rememberances may be made to either Anthony L. Cocozzo Leadership Scholarship Award of Mechanicville High School or Community Hospice, in respectful memory of Anthony "Dudie" Cocozzo. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019