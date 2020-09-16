Anthony L. Leonardo, 91, of Latham, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was born in Schenectady and was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine (DeSieno) Leonardo. As a young man, Tony was a Schenectady Policeman during the 1950's and 1960's. He was a longtime automobile salesman. His forty year career started with the former Marsh Hallman Chevrolet in Albany and later for many years at Denooyer Chevrolet on Wolf Rd. Tony enjoyed summers at Saratoga Thoroughbred Racetrack and was a longtime Clubhouse season ticket holder. He was an avid golfer and bowler and cherished his time with his family and friends. Tony was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony's Church in Schenectady and was a former member of the Pine Haven Golf Club in Guilderland. Tony is the husband of the late Angeline Marcell Leonardo. He was a devoted father to his two sons, Paul A. Leonardo of Latham and David L. (Laurie) Leonardo of Niskayuna. Loving grandfather of Ryan D. Leonardo. Tony is the brother of Irene Seeley, Lois Leonowicz Buckman and the late Jean Crisci. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tony's family on Thursday from 3:00 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
