Anthony L. Leonardo
Anthony L. Leonardo, 91, of Latham, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was born in Schenectady and was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine (DeSieno) Leonardo. As a young man, Tony was a Schenectady Policeman during the 1950's and 1960's. He was a longtime automobile salesman. His forty year career started with the former Marsh Hallman Chevrolet in Albany and later for many years at Denooyer Chevrolet on Wolf Rd. Tony enjoyed summers at Saratoga Thoroughbred Racetrack and was a longtime Clubhouse season ticket holder. He was an avid golfer and bowler and cherished his time with his family and friends. Tony was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony's Church in Schenectady and was a former member of the Pine Haven Golf Club in Guilderland. Tony is the husband of the late Angeline Marcell Leonardo. He was a devoted father to his two sons, Paul A. Leonardo of Latham and David L. (Laurie) Leonardo of Niskayuna. Loving grandfather of Ryan D. Leonardo. Tony is the brother of Irene Seeley, Lois Leonowicz Buckman and the late Jean Crisci. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tony's family on Thursday from 3:00 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Tony's video tribute, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
September 15, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 15, 2020
Dear Dave
So sorry to hear about your dad. He was a very nice man who I had many chats with at State Farm. He always brought a smile to my face when he came in the door.
I'm sure he will be missed by his family.
Sue Erno
Acquaintance
