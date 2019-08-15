|
Anthony M. Mannato (Tony) passed away on August 12th, 2019. He was born October 27, 1922 to the late Jennie (Casanova) Mannato and Michael Mannato. Tony graduated from Vocational High School where he learned the trades of construction/welding. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Parris Island during WWII in the 5th Marine Division, where he trained dogs overseas. After serving his country, Tony found employment first as a bartender for various upscale establishments, which is where he met his wife (Lee) and later he worked as a welder for the Local 105 and Local 7 working in the power plants until his retirement. Tony was a lifetime member of the Rotterdam Elks #2157, he even came out of retirement to bartend at the lodge. He also volunteered his time there cooking in the kitchen. Tony enjoyed playing bocce ball, playing in the dart league, playing poker each week with his friends and he liked going to the casinos. Tony is survived by his children, Carolyn, Michael (Cherie), Bill (Michelle) and Gary; grandchildren, Michael, Sabrina, Carina, Albert, Kayla, Amanda, Tina and Scott and several nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Lee and brothers, Peter, John, Albert and Michael Mannato Jr. Calling hours will be Friday, August 16th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Park View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the Salvation Army. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019