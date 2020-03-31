|
|
Anthony Biagio Manzi Sr.88, of Schenectady, passed away March 28 with his loving wife of 66 years, Phyllis, by his side. Born February 3, 1932 in Albany, Anthony was a U.S. Marine and Combat Veteran of the Korean War. He worked for many years for the Golub Corporation. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his nine children Belinda, Margaret, Anthony II, Lonnie, John, Frank, Kathy, Joe, and Mary, 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and his brother Frank. A Celebration of his life to be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit Newcomeralbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020