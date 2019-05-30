Anthony Paul Anzalone "Tony", of Rotterdam, NY, born Aug. 18th, 1967 entered into eternal life on May 14th, 2019 at the age of 51 after a brief illness. Tony was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Paul and Barbara Anzalone. He is survived by his two children, Anthony Vincent and Samuel Paul II; as well as his two sisters, Maria and Lisa Anzalone of Rotterdam NY. Tony is also survived by his nieces, Dana and Sara Maslanka, Kelsey Cerniglia, and Jenna Lagasse. Tony is also survived by his loving and devoted companion, Joy Smith, who was by his side throughout his entire illness. A lifelong resident of Rotterdam, Tony was the owner of Rotterdam Roll-Off and could always be seen driving his flame adorned Roll-Offs around town. Tony was one of the most genuine, honest, belligerent men you would ever encounter. He was tough as nails but would give you the shirt off his back, feed you a 5 star dinner and then curse you out... all in the same night. He had a heart of gold and the mouth of a hot-headed Italian. He would let you know "You're all on dope" and "Everyday is joy" or "Take it easy" and would always make sure he gave you a hug after telling you that you are all stupid. Tony had many passions in life including riding his Harley, listening to Rock n Roll and playing with his silly dog Zeus. His real passion was the tremendous love he had for Anthony and Sam to whom he dedicated his entire life. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Tony to the or the . The Family wishes to extend a most sincere thank you for the amazing Doctors and Staff at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital's Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for their valiant efforts to save our beloved Tony. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DemarcoStoneFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019