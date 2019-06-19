Anthony "Tony" "Skinny" Aragona, 91, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he had been a patient for the past 3 weeks. Born Antonio John Aragona on July 21, 1927 at his family home on VanVranken Avenue, to the late Joseph and Anna (Gitto) Aragona. Skinny loved his Goose Hill neighborhood and resided there until 2011, when he and his wife, Nellie, "downsized" and moved to Scotia. He shared countless memories of his days roaming the Northside and 3rd Ward neighborhoods with his brother Johnny and so many good friends. Tony attended Nott Terrace High School and left after the 11th grade to work and support his widowed mother. Hard-work, a tough demeanor with a heart of gold and fiercely protective of his family were his trademarks. Tony married the love of his life, Nellie Dandreano, on October 26, 1958 and they had just celebrated 60 years of marriage before her passing on November 5, 2018. We take comfort in knowing they are reunited. Throughout his life, Tony worked hard; early jobs were with the City of Schenectady Water Department and Yonkers Construction Co. where he worked on building the Adirondack Northway. He retired as a master carpenter from the General Electric in 1991 after 30 plus years of service. Tony was a proud member of the IUE Local 301 & Teamsters Unions and a lifetime communicant of St. Anthony's Church. He loved working on building projects at the family camp on Galway Lake, his winter home in Boynton Beach, FL and at his children's homes. Tony enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing in poker tournaments, reading anything and everything on his iPad and watching the History and Discovery Network Channels. However, he was happiest surrounded by his family and being with them at Sunday dinners, holidays, and watching his grandchildren's school and sporting activities. The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Goldberg and staff as well as the Oak Unit Nursing Services and PT/OT staff at the Schenectady Center for their kind, compassionate and excellent care of our Dad during the last weeks of his life. Tony is survived by his beloved children, Ursula and her husband, Jeff LeGere and Anthony and his wife Heather Aragona. His cherished grandchildren, Matthew LeGere, Christian and Aniella Aragona. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sarah Dandreano; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Tony was predeceased by his brothers, Dominick, Vincent, Angelo "Al", Frank, Felix "Phil" and John; his sisters, Bessie Coppolino, Frances Cipriano and Mary Nuzback. He was also predeceased by one niece and six nephews. Family and friends are invited attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place on Friday at 9 a.m. At Tony's request there will be no calling hours. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Tony's name to the City Mission of Schenectady or to Sr. Maria Rosa's Food Pantry-St. Anthony's Church, Schenectady. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary