Anthony "Tony" Slavik, 90, formerly of State Highway 10 in Hyndsville, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta where he had been a resident for many years. Tony was born November 26, 1928 in Bayshore, Long Island, NY and was the son of Anthony Sr. and Anna (Charvat) Slavik. He and his wife raised their family on Long Island where he was a Senior Fulltime Clerk at A&P Food Stores in Southampton. He was a dedicated New York Yankee fan for all his life, was an avid gardener and cook as well as a person who had a tremendous love to sing. He was predeceased by his wife, Madeline, in November of 2009 and his two sisters, Bertha and Helen. Tony is survived by his children: Michael (Joanne) Slavik of Holtsville, NY, Darlene of Bainbridge, NY, James (Gina) Slavik of Shoreham, NY, and Eric Slavik of Florida, Suzanne Kiesel of Franklin, NH, his grandchildren; Steven Slavik, Phoenix Pagano, Jon Slavik, Megan Slavik, Louise Mule' and Raymond Hartman; his great-grandchildren: Nora and Reese Slavik, Finn, Kennedy, Aurora and Wallace Slavik and Merrick Mule'; his sister, Mary Poor of Coram, NY, and one brother, Joseph Slavik of Oregon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY with Pastor David Houck officiating. Friends and family are welcomed for visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Cobleskill Rural Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Shelter of Schoharie County, Inc., PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019