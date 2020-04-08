|
|
Anthony Troiano, 93, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Schenectady Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. Born in Schenectady in 1926, Anthony was the son of the late Carlo and Theresa (Pitaccio) Troiano. Anthony was a graduate of the former Mont Pleasant High School and served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 1984. Anthony served as the past Commander of the Rotterdam DAV Post 88. He was a life member of the South Schenectady District #6 Fire Department and was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam NY for many years. Anthony married his beloved wife Louise Spina on June 16, 1956. His family lovingly remembers him as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by three sons, Carl (Sandra) of Rotterdam, Kenneth (Denise) of Johns Creek, GA, and Edward (Lynn) of Ballston Lake and four grandchildren, Joseph Troiano, David Troiano, Michelle Troiano & Brian Troiano. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anthony was predeceased by his wife Louise, son James, and sister Mary Bishop of Colorado. Memorial donations may be made to City Mission of Schenectady, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301 or Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Road, Schenectady, NY 12306. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at the Schenectady Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020