Antic P. Lacy-Womack, 88, passed away on February 26,2019 after a brief illness. She was born August 4, 1930, in Coeymans, she was the daughter of the late Thomas S.L. Lacy and Lelia M. Dennison. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Jimmie Womack, and 8 siblings. She is survived by 3 siblings and 4 children, David, Charmane, Michael, Candee. Antic graduated from Albany High School and worked for the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA), where she retired after many years of service. Antic was also a devoted Jehovah's Witness and was a member of the Albany congregation and later the Schenectady congregation, where she made lasting friendships. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 16th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, with a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019