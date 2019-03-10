Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antic Lacy-Womack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antic P. Lacy-Womack


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antic P. Lacy-Womack Obituary
Antic P. Lacy-Womack, 88, passed away on February 26,2019 after a brief illness. She was born August 4, 1930, in Coeymans, she was the daughter of the late Thomas S.L. Lacy and Lelia M. Dennison. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Jimmie Womack, and 8 siblings. She is survived by 3 siblings and 4 children, David, Charmane, Michael, Candee. Antic graduated from Albany High School and worked for the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA), where she retired after many years of service. Antic was also a devoted Jehovah's Witness and was a member of the Albany congregation and later the Schenectady congregation, where she made lasting friendships. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 16th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, with a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now