DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
(518) 356-5925
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
Antionette "Nina" Licciardi


1933 - 2019
Antionette "Nina" Licciardi Obituary
Antoinette (Nina) Licciardi, 86, of Guilderland, died peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Ficarazzi, Palermo, Italy in 1933 and emigrating to the United States in 1947, Antoinette was the daughter of the late Placido and Josephine Salvia Tralongo. Nina worked as a Nurse's Aid for many years. She enjoyed gardening, her trips to California, cooking for family and friends, and spoiling her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Antoinette was also predeceased by her beloved husband Salvatore Licciardi Sr., who died in 1969, and her brother Frank Tralongo Sr. She is survived by her sons, Mario Licciardi and Salvatore (Nancy) Licciardi Jr., two daughters, Linda (Harold) Crusan and Rosalie Panagopoulos, her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Crusan, Isabella Crusan, and Dimitri Panagopoulos, and her great granddaughter, Violet Crusan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Antoinette Tralongo, her nieces and nephews Jo-Ann (Dale) Smith, Frank (Patricia) Tralongo, Jr., Marilyn Tralongo, and John (Tina) Tralongo, her cousin Bartolomeo (Marge) Usticano, many grand nieces and grand nephews, and several great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the loving and dedicated staff of the Daughters of Sarah Facility in Albany, NY for their wonderful care. Calling hours will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpk. in Guilderland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Madeleine Sophie Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
