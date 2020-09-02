1/1
Antoinette "Ann" D'Aquila
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette "Ann" D'Aquila, 92, of the Glendale Nursing Facility and former Coburg Village resident and Clifton Park resident, died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1928 in Queens, NY and was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Rose Cariello Siani. Ann was a graduate of William Cullen Bryant High School, class of 1946. She had been a secretary for 11 years for the Sears Roebuck & Co. in NYC. She was a house wife and homemaker. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Vincent D'Aquila who died on Nov. 20, 2016. She had been a member of the Shenendehowa Senior Citizens and was a former member of the Sons of Italy in Port Washington. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, NY. She is the devoted mother of Richard (Mary Ann) D'Aquila of Bohemia, NY, Stephen D'Aquila of Glen Head, NY and Robert (Daniele) D'Aquila of Galway, NY; sister of the late Louis, Ernest and Vincent Siani; cherished grandmother of Melissa, Vincent, Dominic and Luke; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral
11:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved