Antoinette "Ann" D'Aquila, 92, of the Glendale Nursing Facility and former Coburg Village resident and Clifton Park resident, died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1928 in Queens, NY and was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Rose Cariello Siani. Ann was a graduate of William Cullen Bryant High School, class of 1946. She had been a secretary for 11 years for the Sears Roebuck & Co. in NYC. She was a house wife and homemaker. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Vincent D'Aquila who died on Nov. 20, 2016. She had been a member of the Shenendehowa Senior Citizens and was a former member of the Sons of Italy in Port Washington. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, NY. She is the devoted mother of Richard (Mary Ann) D'Aquila of Bohemia, NY, Stephen D'Aquila of Glen Head, NY and Robert (Daniele) D'Aquila of Galway, NY; sister of the late Louis, Ernest and Vincent Siani; cherished grandmother of Melissa, Vincent, Dominic and Luke; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com