As we say goodbye to the family's last matriarch of her generation, Antonia "Ann" Prudence (Pantano) Leone, who was born in South Fork, PA on February 8, 1925, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Schenectady Center Nursing Home. Ann grew up in Brooklyn, NY and married the first and only love of her life, Frank Leone on October 5, 1946 at the St. Francis de Chantal Chapel in Brooklyn. After the birth of their daughter, they relocated to Long Island. In 1979, they moved to New Port Richey, FL. After the passing of her husband in March of 2010, Ann moved to Rotterdam in 2014 so her son, John, could oversee her wellbeing. Being a devoted catholic, she lived her life the way the good Lord intended, with love and compassion. Ann was a Eucharistic minister, taught CCD, was devoted to the prayer chain and visited nursing homes with late her husband for over 30 years. Ann was a special person in many ways; she had working skills in clerical tasks, the banking industry but was well known for her impeccable tailoring skills and always received complements on the clothes she made. Like many Italians, she welcomed all people into her home and wanted to feed them. She valued life and made lifelong friends. In addition to her husband, Ann was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Santonia (Cro) Pantano and her nine siblings. She was blessed with two children; daughter, Mary Anne (Joe) Lavore and John Leone, a loving, caring and dedicated son; having three grandchildren, Joseph (Angel) Lavore, Michele (Pedro) Dias and Amy (James) Zugras; seven great grandchildren and a special blessing of a great- great granddaughter. Ann will always be loved and missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady, with a funeral service to follow. Burial will take place in Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens, Florida. Ann strongly believed in these words and lived by them, "the Lord wants us to love each other and forgive one another." For online condolences please visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com
.