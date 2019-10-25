|
Antonie "Toni" Doherty, 79, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Golden Hill Nursing Center in Kingston, NY. Toni was born in Schenectady to the late Joseph and Ludmilla Horinka Cejka. She was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Rosa Road, and a member of the church choir. Toni enjoyed spending time at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Schenectady where her husband, Dick, was a past president. Toni was predeceased by her husband, Richard O. Doherty, who died in 2014 and three brothers, Joseph, William and Robert Cejka. She is survived by three children, Susan (Scott) Newlin of Willow Spring, NC, Matthew (Mary) Doherty of Tivoli, NY and Brendan Doherty of Delanson; five grandchildren, Serena Fitch, Erin Kennedy, Colleen Doherty, Andrew Doherty and Mary Grace Doherty; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Evgenia Fitch; several nieces and nephews and her three grand-cats, Fireball, Squeaker and Gamble. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, October 28 at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Rosa Road, Schenectady. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Cyril and Method Cemetery, Rotterdam. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 2216 Rosa Rd., Schenectady, NY 12309 or to the , Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.
