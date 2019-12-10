|
|
Antonio "Tony" J. Avallone, 63, of Clarksville, NY, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., Carthage, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Rev. Donald Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in New St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019