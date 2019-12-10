Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bossuot-Lundy Funeral Home Inc
500 State St
Carthage, NY 13619
(315) 493-3710
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bossuot-Lundy Funeral Home Inc
500 State St
Carthage, NY 13619
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Carthage, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Avallone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio J. "Tony" Avallone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio J. "Tony" Avallone Obituary
Antonio "Tony" J. Avallone, 63, of Clarksville, NY, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., Carthage, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Rev. Donald Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in New St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -