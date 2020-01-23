Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Adalbert
Apolonia V. "Pearl" Luczak


1927 - 2020
Apolonia V. "Pearl" Luczak Obituary
Apolonia "Pearl" V. Luczak, our beloved mother passed away on January 20th. She was born in Scranton, PA. on Dec. 29, 1927 to the late Alexander and Maryann Kitlas (Gawelko). She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary in Scranton, PA., where she then later moved and settled with her husband and children in Schenectady, NY. Pearl was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, baking and being with her family. Pearl was a member of the Church of St. Adalbert and the Altar Rosary Society. For many years she enjoyed volunteering at church events, traveling, and was an avid sports fan. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Luczak, Sr.; son, John P. Luczak, and daughter-in-law, Barbara Luczak. Pearl is survived by her children, Carolyn Perna (Raymond), Eugene Luczak, Jr., Stanley J. (Mimi) Luczak and Rosemary Adams; grandchildren, Theresa and Danielle Adams, Aaron Luczak, Joel (Heather) Luczak, Sarah (David) Bauer, Denise (Joe) Cerasia, Karen (Dan) Getman, John (Sandra) Rickling, Celine (Max) Beasley; a host of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert. Interment will be in St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY 12303. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Remember
