1/1
Arkady Dolginov
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arkady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arkady Dolginov passed away on August 7, 2020 after a long illness. He will be remembered as a generous person whose life was filled with dedication to his family, science and nature. Prof. Dolginov worked in the Ioffe Physical-Technical Institute in Russia, where he was the head of the Department of Theoretical Astrophysics. He authored hundreds of scientific papers and monographs and received numerous Russian and international awards, including an award for the best scientific paper of the year at the age of 90. Dozens of his former students became successful scientists. Arkady was an avid traveler, having visited dozens of countries. He loved exploring the outdoors with his friends and family, taking trips on foot, by bike, on skis and kayaks. Arkady is survived by his wife of 75 years, Esfir Dolginova, their daughters Tatiana and Elena, grandchildren Julia, Alex, Katya and Elizabeth, and great-grandchildren Daniel, Marie, Joseph, Benjamin, Leo and Aaron.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved