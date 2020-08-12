Arkady Dolginov passed away on August 7, 2020 after a long illness. He will be remembered as a generous person whose life was filled with dedication to his family, science and nature. Prof. Dolginov worked in the Ioffe Physical-Technical Institute in Russia, where he was the head of the Department of Theoretical Astrophysics. He authored hundreds of scientific papers and monographs and received numerous Russian and international awards, including an award for the best scientific paper of the year at the age of 90. Dozens of his former students became successful scientists. Arkady was an avid traveler, having visited dozens of countries. He loved exploring the outdoors with his friends and family, taking trips on foot, by bike, on skis and kayaks. Arkady is survived by his wife of 75 years, Esfir Dolginova, their daughters Tatiana and Elena, grandchildren Julia, Alex, Katya and Elizabeth, and great-grandchildren Daniel, Marie, Joseph, Benjamin, Leo and Aaron.



