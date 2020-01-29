|
Arleen H. Costa, 95, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at home. Arleen was born in Rochester, the daughter of Lewis and Freeda Hicks. She was a 1941 graduate of Broadalbin High School. She studied photography at the Goldtone Studio in Rochester. She worked with her husband at his photography business Stanley Costa Photography in Schenectady for many years. Arleen was a faith filled women who mostly worshiped at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was active with the Sacandaga Bible Conference, City Mission of Schenectady and at onetime Salvation Army. Arlene loved to travel and had been to all 50 states and also traveled in Europe. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Costa, he died in 1991. Arleen is survived by four nieces, Linda Russell, Laura Croote, Lenita Sherwood, Dorleen Von Roesfeld and great nieces and nephews, Godchild. She is also survived by many special friends that became her family that she acquired through her life. She was predeceased by siblings, Eleanor Croote and Lewis Hicks and niece, Lisa Croote. Funeral service, Saturday morning, 10 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A calling hour will be held 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Spring at the Broadalbin Union Rural Cemetery, Broadalbin. Memorial contributions may be made to City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020