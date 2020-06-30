Arlene A Jurusik, 88, formerly of Rotterdam, passed away Sunday, June 28 at the Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Funeral service Thursday 11 a.m. at The Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. An hour of visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11. Interment St Johns Cemetery Amsterdam. Full obituary will be in tomorrow's paper also at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 30, 2020.