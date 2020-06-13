Arlene E. Fraumane
1933 - 2020
Arlene E. Fraumane, age 86, of Johnstown, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Amsterdam on July 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Willard Argersinger and Ruth Failing Argersinger. Arlene was a graduate of Johnstown High School and received her Business degree from Bryant University. She was employed as an Executive Assistant at General Electric in Schenectady for many years until her retirement. Mrs. Fraumane was of the Catholic faith, a communicant of Holy Trinity Church and a member of the Rosary Society. Arlene was also a member of the Johnstown YMCA. She is survived by her two sons Michael Dupree of Johnstown and Thomas J. Fraumane and his wife Irene of Broadalbin; two grandsons Anthony Fraumane and his wife Kristina and Nicholas Fraumane and his wife Angela and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her first husband Richard Dupree, second husband Thomas S. Fraumane and two siblings Willard Argersinger and Dolores Haynes. A Memorial Mass for Arlene will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fonda. Contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 E. Main Street, Johnstown. Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A G Cole Funeral Home Inc
215 E Main St
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 762-3919
