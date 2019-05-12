Arlene Gollmer, 80, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at the Glendale Home with her family at her side. Born in Oneonta, NY she was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Bruce. Arlene attended Oneonta High School and went on to continue her education at Elmira and obtained a master's degree in Elementary Education from Syracuse University. Arlene married her beloved husband Max Gollmer on February 8, 1964 at the Atonement Lutheran Church in Oneonta. She worked for many years for the Schenectady School System as an Elementary Teacher, retiring in 2001. Her last 15 years working were spent at the Van Corlaer School. Arlene was an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenville. She was on the church council, an alter guild as well as a social chairman with the youth group. Arlene was also a member of the Delta Gamma, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Mayfair Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bridge, tennis, gardening, boating on the Mohawk River on their boat Recess and traveling throughout the United States. Above all Arlene will be remembered for the love she had for her family. In addition to her husband Max, she is survived by her children Bruce (Tammy) Gollmer, Christine (Richard) Thaxter, Paula (Jeffrey) Elmendorf and John (Michele) Gollmer. Arlene was the cherished grandmother to Sean Thaxter, Morgan Gollmer, Alaina Thaxter, Andrew Elmendorf, Seth Gollmer, Nicholas Elmendorf, Danielle Gollmer and Kayla Gollmer. Many extended family members also survive. Calling hours for Arlene will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville. A funeral service will be on Saturday May 18,2019 at 11 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Burial will be at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on May 12, 2019