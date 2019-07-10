Arlene J. (Crum) Whittaker, 91, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 7th at her home surrounded by her family. Born and educated in Schenectady, Arlene was the daughter of the late Waldron and Jean (Jubeck) Crum and a graduate of Nott Terrace High School. A former General Electric employee in the Drafting Department, Arlene also worked as a Physical Therapy Aide at Hallmark Nursing Home in Schenectady prior to retiring. A member of St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam, Arlene was a member of the Red Hat Society, a former president and member of the Ladies of the Rotterdam Elks and an avid golfer and member of the Jolly Corks Golf League. Predeceased in 2016 by her husband, James M. Whittaker, Arlene is survived by her sons, Coley Whittaker (Kathleen) of Schenectady and Brad Whittaker (Karen of Schenectady; her sister, Karen Martin (Ken) of Ballston Spa; her grandchildren, Chandler Whittaker, Blake Whittaker, Darin Whittaker (Erin Ferguson) and Joolee Erschen (Arthur) and her great-grandchildren, Reyah, Ryan, Madelyn and Cole. Funeral services will be held on Friday morning, July 12th at 9:15 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady followed at 10 at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY were a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A visitation for Arlene's family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. Arlene's family would like to thank all of her caregivers and Landmark Health for the years care and compassion given to Arlene and her family. Contributions may be made in Arlene's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Arlene's Family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 10, 2019