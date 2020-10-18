1/
Arlene Joan Guarino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Joan Guarino, born August 24, 1932, in Schenectady, New York, to Lottie Victoria Wojcicki, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 12, 2020, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. After graduating from Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam, New York, Arlene was employed as an administrative assistant at Bigelow Sanford, also in Amsterdam. On April 26, 1953, Arlene married the love of her life, Vincent Guarino, and was a supportive wife as he established Greno Industries, in Scotia, New York, in 1961. An active member of The Junior Century Club in Amsterdam, Arlene loved life. She was an avid golfer, tennis player, and bowler, and was happy traveling, dancing, and dining out with family and friends. Many were blessed by her caring, kindness, patience, and positive attitude. Arlene was always first to offer help when needed and touched the lives of devoted family, friends and neighbors in Greenville, South Carolina; Charleston, West Virginia; and Hilton Head. Her home was open to all and the coffee pot was always abundantly full. "Marmie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the affectionate name replaced "Arlene" for many in her close circle. In 1995, Arlene and Vincent became residents of Hilton Head, residing in Sea Pines Plantation. She loved Harbour Town and the beauty of Sea Pines, as well as her home on the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Fort Johnson, New York, where she spent summers, reuniting with family and friends. Arlene is survived by her husband, Vincent, of 67 years; daughters Karen (Rob) Golden, Saratoga Springs; New York; Eileen Guarino, Saratoga Springs; and Karla Leonard, Hilton Head. She also had five grandchildren, including Kristy (Keith) Urgo, State College, Pennsylvania; Jessica Golden, Hilton Head; and James, Cordina, and Delany Leonard, Hilton Head; as well as great-grandchildren Ty, Cody, Samantha, and Sydney Urgo. Surviving nieces and nephews include Michele (Ted) Hassold, Toni (Joarg) Masell, Nicole (Shay) Houser, all in Greenville; and Rob (Colleen) and Shawn Guarino of Saratoga Springs. Cousins who survive Arlene include Douglas and Jake Jasinske, Joan Lavey, and Cindi Balestra. She was predeceased by her son James Paul. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Whitley for her kindness and care, and to Hospice for the special care and attention provided to Arlene. Katie, you are angel on earth. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hilton Head Island, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. A memorial mass and burial will be held in spring 2021 in Amsterdam. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 10911 N. Jacob Smart Blvd., Suite 1, Ridgeland, SC 29936; or Centre Region Down Syndrome Society, 210 W. Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA 16801. Islandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Island Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 16, 2020
To The Guarino Family.... Prayers and thoughts will always be with you always..Our memories of Arlene will be in our hearts forever...deborah and Richard Mondo
deborah mondo
Friend
October 16, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved