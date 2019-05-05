Arlene M. Hine Sheldon, 93, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019, at her home. Born on December 10, 1925, in Canajoharie, NY, to George and Margaret Haywood Prime, she moved to Gloversville where she graduated from high school and married Harold E. Hine. She began her career at GE in Schenectady. She later worked as comptroller at Roland J. Down Heating & Air Conditioning in Scotia. When Arlene retired, she began traveling. She was happiest when traveling in her RV and that led to meeting the love of her life, John H. Sheldon, a fellow RV enthusiast. They met at a Loners on Wheels camping trip in NY. After her marriage to John, you could find her in NY at her son's home in the summer which was within walking distance to her daughter's home in the Adirondack Park near Canada Lake. She continued to spend winters at their home in Ormond Beach, FL. She is survived by her cherished husband, John Sheldon; her daughter, Margaret "Peg" Klages of Stratford, NY; her son, James R. Hine (Sandy) of New Braunfels, TX; her grandchildren, Richard Rocklin (Debbie), Michael Rocklin (Angie), Michael Hine (Janice), Ryan Read (Leslie), David Hine (Jennifer) and Aaron Read (Helen). She is also survived by stepsons, Bob Sheldon (Beverly), Dave Sheldon (Diane), Ron Sheldon (Barbara), 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. A service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Interment will follow at Park Cemetery, Scotia. To express condolences and for more information, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 5, 2019