Arline T. Mahar, 87, of Schenectady and formerly a longtime Troy resident, entered into eternal life on Sunday February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her daughter's home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Adeline Landrigan Meisner, and the beloved wife of the late John T. Mahar Sr. Mrs. Mahar was graduate of Catholic Central High School and later attended Hudson Valley Community College. She was retiree of the HSBC Bank and the U.S. Customs Service. Arline enjoyed playing golf and making ceramics where she crafted many treasurs for her family and friends and in her spare time she volunteered at the Mohawk & Hudson River Humane Society But most of all she loved spending time with her loving family. Survivors include her children, Ruth E. (late Thomas) Evers, John T. (Jack) and Selina Mahar Jr., Beverly J. and Peter Keegan Sr., Martin J. (Mardo) Mahar; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and her brother, Joseph (Christine) Meisner; she was predeceased by her sisters, Patricia (Robert) Quinlan and Connie (Chuck) Waters. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Mahar; special friend, Phyllis Mahar and several nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral procession will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Friday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to Sacred Heart Church where at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlines memory may be made to; Mohawk & Hudson River Humane Society, Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary