Arthur A. Martiniano passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Schenectady, he was the 8th of 10 children born to Vincenzo and Cathrina Peruzzi Martiniano. Art graduated from Mont Pleasant High School then entered the Army at the end of WWII as a Medic. After he was honorably discharged, Art returned to Schenectady and became a Union and Self-employed carpenter for 50 years. Upon retiring in 1999, Art put his love of golf back into his life as Ranger and Starter at Schenectady Muni Golf Course for 8 years. In the 1970's he was a troop commissioner with the Boy Scouts of America as well as an umpire for the Tri City Umpires where he was behind the plate for little league and softball games. Art was a Rotterdam Elk for 25 years. Art was predeceased by his wife Marlyn Martiniano in 2010. He is survived by his two daughters Debra Martiniano and Cheryl Flahive, three grandchildren, Danielle, Alexandra and Kevin, his stepson Steven Kowalski and his wife Mary Clare O'Connor, his niece Ellie Moore as well as an extended family. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday from 12-2pm at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. A service will follow at 2pm. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions in memory of Arthur may be made to St. Gabriel The Archangel Church Parish Development Fund, 3040 Hamburg Street, Schenectady, NY 12303. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
