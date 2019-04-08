Arthur D. Ogsbury 76, of Knox Cave Road, Town of Knox died Monday, April 1st at St. Peter's Hospice Inn after several health issues. Art was born October 24, 1942 in Albany, NY a son of Clarence and Hilda Ruth (Settle) Ogsbury and graduated from Duanesburg High School in 1961. Never afraid of hard work, Art began a long career with General Electric Company in Schenectady as a Structural Steel Worker retiring in 1997 at age 55, while also doing side jobs welding, well drilling, and any kind of repairs imaginable. He enjoyed working, developing his property, working with machinery and building the perfect garage to house the tools of his many trades. He and his wife are also longtime members of the Quaker Street Bible Church. Survivors include his wife, Mae (Burdick) Ogsbury whom he married October 26, 1966, his two daughters; Patty (Bill) VanDyke of Knox, and Sandy (Anthony) Pepicelli of Rotterdam, 2 granddaughters; Alysha and Andrea VanDyke, 2 great-grandchildren; Axle and Arrow Tambasco, 2 sisters; Diane Glogner of South Dakota and Donna Guyotte of Ashland, NH along with several nieces and nephews and his faithful buddy, "Duke". Art was predeceased by his brother Richard and 2 sisters; Delores Lott and Dellene Rowlison. A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Quaker Street Bible Church, 10328 Duanesburg Road, Delanson followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Fellowship will follow in the church hall where all are invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Art to Posey Shelter Pet, PO Box 2062, Cedartown, Georgia 30125, OR Quaker Street Bible Church, PO Box 63, Delanson, NY 12053. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Ogsbury family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Art's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary