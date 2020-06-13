Arthur DeLucia Jr. passed away on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn at the age of 73. Arthur was born in Schenectady and was the son of the late Arthur and Josephine (Zeno) DeLucia. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During Art's early years he worked as a baker for Freihofer and later at the Mt. Pleasant Bakery. He went on to work for the New York State Office of General Services until his retirement in 2003 after 30 years of service. Art had many interests including model railroading, baseball, coin and antique collecting and history- he was a human almanac. He enjoyed going to the horse races in Saratoga and to Yankee Stadium with his sons and grandsons and growing and tending to his yearly vegetable garden. Art leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Carol A. Denny DeLucia, his loving children, Maria Relyea (Christopher), Vincent DeLucia (Kimberly) and A.J. DeLucia and his adored grandchildren, Vincent, Victoria, Nicholas, Noelle, Gabriella and Joseph. He also leaves behind siblings, Michael DeLucia (Kathy) and Judy Holtslander (late Fran) as well as brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will take place on Monday, June 15th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Bethel Full Gospel Church, 3625 Guilderland Ave., Rotterdam. A service honoring Art's life will begin at 11:45 a.m. Private burial with military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Art's name may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, the Veterans Miracle Center in Albany or to Bethel Full Gospel Church. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 13, 2020.