|
|
Arthur J. Monaco,80, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn with his family at his side. Born in Schenectady he was the son of the late Emilio and Rose (Cappello) Monaco. Art was a 1957 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and went on to continue his education at Hudson Valley Community College and Russell Sage earning a degree in business. He proudly served in the Army National Guard for 9 years. Art married the love of his life Kathy (McCasland) Monaco on June 4, 1966 at Sacred Heart Church in Schenectady, together they shared 53 years of marriage. He worked for KAPL in Niskayuna for 35 years, executing budgets and forecasting, retiring in 1994. Arthur prepared income taxes out of his home for 42 years and taught income tax accounting at Schenectady County Community College for 11 years. Art was an avid sports fan rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1948 as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers. Art loved to golf with friends and was very proud of his hole in one. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville for many years. Above all, Art cherished the time he spent with his family and will be greatly missed. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Kathy Monaco, children Michelle Bouck (Mark), Jeffrey Monaco (Amy) and Denise Lurenz (Patrick). He was the proud Papa to Ryan Bouck, Thomas Monaco, Stephen Monaco, Caitlin Lurenz and Aiden Lurenz. Also surviving is his brother Eugene Monaco, sister in law Kathleen Monaco, Niece Beth Ann Alexander (Jasper) and nephew Eugene Monaco. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am at the church. Interment will take place at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Art's name may be made to the Community Hospice 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or to City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady NY 12305. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019