Arthur J. Simone passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was 71 years young when he died from complications of the novel coronavirus. Arthur, the son of the late Arthur J. Simone, Sr. and Anne Fava Blecker, was born in Schenectady, NY. He lived there for many years, during which he was active in Schenectady Little League and Schenectady Youth Bowling League and later became a Professional Bowling Association member. He was a diehard Yankees fan and was thrilled to be witness to many of their World Series wins. He later moved to O'Brien, FL, where he worked as a Durable Medical Equipment Technician, helping many patients throughout North Florida. He had a true passion for baseball and enjoyed umpiring and became Umpire in Chief for the Branford Babe Ruth League and the USSSA North Florida Fastpitch League. He enjoyed spending time with family, eating good Italian food and making people laugh. He was known for always seeing the best in people and for his huge loving heart. Arthur was predeceased by his father, Arthur J. Simone, Sr., his mother, Anne Fava Blecker and his brother, Peter Simone. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Brittany Anne Simone; his wife, Mary Jane Simone and her family as well as several cousins. Arthur was a beloved father and grandfather, who was incredibly proud of all his family's accomplishments. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announcement of a memorial service will be made at a later date, likely September. Memorial donations may be made at www.upstatefoundation.org
to the Upstate Foundation's COVID-19 related funds (reference fund #46781) or to the Upstate Cancer Research Fund (reference fund #06590). For a guestbook, please visit: www.scheppfamily.com
.