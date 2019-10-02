|
A lifetime resident of Scotia, Arthur "Bud" L. Harvey passed away at Baptist Health & Rehab. Ctr on September 27, 2019. Art was born in Schenectady on April 17, 1926 to Vincent Louis and Louise Jackson Harvey, and was a 1944 graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School. Upon graduation, he was drafted into the US Army. After training, he was attached to the 24th Infantry Division, 34th regiment company A&G. His division was then deployed to the Pacific Theater of WWII, seeing combat in the liberation of the Philippines. Following the end of the war, he was assigned to the occupation of Japan. During his military career he reached the rank of PFC, earning the Bronze Star. Upon returning to Scotia, he spent two years in the Veteran's Vocational Program leading to employment at General Electric. Bud joined his father as a member of the Scotia Fire Department. During his 65+ years associated with the department, he served several positions including department historian. Arthur's interests included trains, books, military and fire memorabilia. He also enjoyed riding through Glenville and Charlton in the early mornings looking for deer. Arthur was predeceased by his mother and father, sister, Emily Wait, brother-in-law, Donald Wait and his longtime companion, Estella VanDerzee. He is survived by his cousin, Virginia O'Brien. Special thanks to Bud's Baptist H2 and H3 caregivers during his stay, as well as his cousin, Janis Quesnel for the love, care and compassion shown to him over the years. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to call at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia on Friday, October 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service lead by Deacon John Crane will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A procession with Fireman's Salute will follow to Park Cemetery, Scotia, with military honors. In memory of Arthur Harvey, contributions may be made to the Scotia Fire Dept. Emergency Vehicle Fund, 148 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY 12302 or the Baptist Health and Rehab. Activity Dept. c/o Barbara Bradt, 297 Ballston Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019