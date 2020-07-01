Arthur L. Stillman Jr.
Arthur L. Stillman, Jr., of Stamford, NY, passed away on June 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Born July 2, 1927 and raised in Albany, NY, he spent his adult life as a Schenectady resident. Arthur was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and went to retire from the US Postal Service. He was a mail carrier for many years and a familiar face to the residents of Schenectady. Arthur married the love of his life, Irene M. Stillman, and the two enjoyed over 50 years of marriage until her passing in February 2020. Arthur will be most remembered for driving around town in his Cadillac and as a regular customer to the McDonalds's on State St. He was a collector of model cars, airplanes and trading cards. Arthur was an outgoing person with an infectious personality that will be missed. Arthur is predeceased by his wife Irene M. Stillman and only son, Jeffrey Stillman. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services for Arthur will be at the convenience of the family through Light's Funeral Home and burial at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Thank you to the staff at Robinson Terrace for their compassion and guidance during this difficult time. www.sbfuneralhome.com.



