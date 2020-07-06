Ashley Brooke Pitts, 35, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, June 30. 2020. Born on May 23, 1985 in Niskayuna, she was the precious daughter of Lela Barber-Pitts of Schenectady and David A. Pitts of Malta, NY. Ashley graduated from Schenectady High School in 2003, then graduated from Schenectady County Community College, majoring in Human Services. She made the President's list with a 3.9 GPA. Ashley worked at various jobs including Bartending, Senior Home Care and Resident Manager at the SCAP Sojourn House in Schenectady, NY, making many friends along the way. Her favorite artists were Vincent Van Gough and Margaret Keane. Ashley adored her beautiful baby daughter, Raven Lee, loved animals since she was a little girl and took pride in rehabilitating injured wildlife. Through her life she cared for many beloved pets and held a particular fondness for bunnies and cats, especially her three cats, Chowder, Fred and Swift. She had rabbits for over 20 years. Ashley also loved Art, music and going to concerts. She especially enjoyed going to concerts and liked classic rock, pop and R & B. She was a film buff and lover of poetry, comedy, books. She appreciated classic cars, motorcycles, antiquing and liked crafting with found objects. A nature lover, Ashley could always be found by a campfire in the summer. Ashley was an excellent cook and loved entertaining for others. Most importantly, Ashley was a wonderful friend to many and was quick to bond with people from all walks of life. Ashley will be forever missed by her adorable baby daughter, Raven Lee, and her loving parents Mother- Lela Barber-Pitts and Father- David A. Pitts. She will also be missed by stepbrother, David A. Pitts and nephews. Ashley was the niece of Nicholas C. Barber and Joseph F. Barber ( Evelyn) of Saratoga, NY. She will be especially missed by her close cousins Courtney and Robyn. She was predeceased by her loving grandmother Philomena Szenbrot (Barber) who she spent many happy days with. Ashley is is also survived by many other loving cousins, including Paul Barber, Rebecca Mahar (Shane) and Darius Barber (Heidi). A service, for family only, will held at the New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, NY. with a private family graveside service at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Troy Rd, Niskayuna, NY. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, a public memorial of Ashley's life will be held at a later date for family and friends, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Raven Lee Pitts Go Fund Me account for Ashley's minor daughter.



