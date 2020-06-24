Assunta J. "Sue" Blinsinger
Assunta J. "Sue" Blinsinger, 87, of South Second Ave., Broadalbin and formerly of Amsterdam, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street) Johnstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:45 a.m. St. Mary's Church 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam with the Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In accordance with the current guidelines, face coverings are required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnstown Senior Center, to benefit the Happy Days Social Adult Daycare Program that Sue enjoyed attending, in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
