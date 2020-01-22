Home

Athanasios Stamoulis, 78, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at home with his family. Athanasios is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years Stavroula; children Maria and Gerasimos; sister Helen and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Interment will follow at Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
