Athena Sobiech, age 95, of Shelby Township, Michigan, formerly of New London, Connecticut, passed away May 25, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edmont. Dear mother of Athena "Tina" (Robert Hornyak) Balter and Jessica (Steven) Hayashi. Cherished grandmother of Scott Balter, Craig (Laura) Balter, Warren (Alicia) Hayashi, Ben (Jaclyn) Hayashi and Rebecca (John) Irwin. Great-grandmother of Megan, Mikenna, Griffen, Maddlyn, Raeonna, Ryan, Anna and Madeline. Predeceased by her siblings, Maria Snow, Marika Sasso and Christopher Seros. Funeral Service Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester, Michigan. Memorials may be made in Athena's name to the . Arrangements online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019