Attilio Ciavattini
Attilio "Art" Ciavattini, 103, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital, Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Martins Creek, Pennsylvania, Art was a Mason and a builder who built and co-owned Oxford Heights Apartments in Guilderland. He was an Army Veteran of World War II, a member of the Harris Bay Yacht Club and a communicant of St Anthonys Church. Husband of the late Rose Campriello, he was also predeceased by Clara Getty (sister in law) and Amy Ricci (niece). Art is survived by Kathleen Getty (niece) Paul Ricci (nephew) and Matthew (Courtney) Ricci (great nephew) Funeral Service Tuesday August 18, 9 a.m. at the Daly Funeral, 242 McClellan St. Entombment Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum, Niskayuna. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
